06.11.2022 14:04:00
Better Big Tech Stock: Apple vs. Alphabet
Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) moved in opposite directions after their latest earnings reports. Apple's stock jumped nearly 8% on Oct. 28 after it soundly beat Wall Street's expectations, but Alphabet's stock tumbled 9% on Oct. 26 after it broadly missed analysts' expectations on both the top and bottom lines.Apple's stock has still declined 12% this year as of this writing, but Alphabet fared much worse with a 34% drop. Let's see why Apple outperformed Alphabet by such a wide margin and if it will remain the better bear market buy. Image source: Apple.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
