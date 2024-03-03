|
03.03.2024 18:51:00
Better Blockbuster-Drug Stock: Novo Nordisk vs. Eli Lilly
Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO) and Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) are two of the hottest pharmaceutical stocks of the past three years. Both companies have marked returns far in excess of the market's, thanks to popular demand for their freshly launched medications that treat obesity as well as type 2 diabetes. Both medicines are blockbuster drugs -- defined as those that generate annual sales totaling more than $1 billion. Blockbuster medicines tend to generate a lot of buzz, and the businesses that can get more drugs with blockbuster potential out the door are likely to outperform those with fewer.So which of these two giants has more blockbuster potential on its roster? Let's answer that question by examining each pharma's portfolio to identify the most likely candidates for billion-dollar drugs.Novo Nordisk has more than one billion-dollar drug today, with even more on the way. The most recent star performer you've probably already heard of is called Ozempic, which treats type 2 diabetes and is based on a molecule called semaglutide. The company's leading obesity medicine, Wegovy, is based on the same compound, and it's a similarly big earner. Around 90% ($31.2 billion) of Novo Nordisk's revenue in 2023 was derived from sales of diabetes and obesity medicines.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu BB Liquidating Inc. (A)mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu BB Liquidating Inc. (A)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Novo Nordisk (spons. ADRs)
|114,50
|4,09%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX beendet Freitagssitzung stark -- DAX schließt nach neuem Höchststand fester -- US-Börsen schließen im Plus -- Asiens Märkte gehen stärker ins Wochenende - Nikkei klettert auf Rekordhoch
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte am Freitag Aufschläge. Der deutsche Leitindex setzte seine Rekordserie fort. Vor dem Wochenende waren an den US-Börsen Gewinne auszumachen. Am letzten Handelstag der Woche ging es in Asien ebenfalls bergauf, auch in Tokio gab es neue Rekordstände.