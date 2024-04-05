|
05.04.2024 13:15:00
Better Booming Biotech Stock: Madrigal Pharmaceuticals vs. Viking Therapeutics
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MDGL) and Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VKTX) are both biotechs developing treatments for metabolic diseases, so it's to be expected that they have more than a few things in common. But investors are probably interested most in the fact that shares of both companies are soaring over the last six months.Will one of the pair fly higher than the other? Let's look at each to develop an idea about which of these booming biotechs is going to be the better bet.With the approval of Madrigal's medicine by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on March 14, the biotech made history by developing the first therapy to treat metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH, formerly known as NASH).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
