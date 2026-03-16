State Street Aktie
WKN: 864777 / ISIN: US8574771031
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16.03.2026 21:45:29
Better Broad-Market ETF: iShares ITOT vs. State Street SPTM
The State Street SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEMKT:SPTM) and iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEMKT:ITOT) both deliver broad U.S. equity exposure with matching fees, but diverge in asset size, number of holdings, and historical growth over five years.Both SPTM and ITOT aim to serve as core portfolio building blocks, offering comprehensive access to U.S. stocks across all market caps. This comparison examines their cost, returns, risk profile, portfolio construction, and any unique characteristics to help investors assess which may fit their needs best.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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