Better Buffett Stock: Chevron vs. Apple

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Last weekend, Berkshire Hathaway held its 2022 annual shareholder meeting in Omaha, Nebraska. Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett and Vice Chairman Charlie Munger gave their views on inflation, Bitcoin, and the overall state of the markets. For the many investors who follow Buffett's lead, the annual meeting is an opportunity to hear the legendary investor explain his most recent moves in the stock market. This year, Buffett revealed that he added to his positions in Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Chevron (NYSE: CVX) -- already two of his largest holdings. But which is the better Buffett stock, Apple or Chevron? Let's have a look.Continue reading