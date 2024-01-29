|
29.01.2024 13:36:00
Better Bull Market Buy: Amazon vs. Alibaba Stock
With the S&P 500 having recently surged to a new high, investors are officially in a bull market. But the spoils of the stock market's incredible rally have been unevenly distributed -- and that's putting it mildly.For example, U.S.-based Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and China-based Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA) are two titans of the e-commerce and cloud computing industries that have seen drastically different stock performance over the last year. While Amazon's share price has surged 60% across the stretch, Alibaba's has dipped by approximately 42%.Of course, that doesn't necessarily mean the stocks will continue on their recent trajectories. If you're wondering which one of these online retail leaders is the superior investment opportunity for the new bull market, read on to see why two Motley Fool contributors have wildly different reads on which company you're better off putting your money behind.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Amazonmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Amazonmehr Analysen
|15:00
|Amazon Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|25.01.24
|Amazon Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|19.01.24
|Amazon Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|11.01.24
|Amazon Buy
|UBS AG
|11.01.24
|Amazon Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|15:00
|Amazon Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|25.01.24
|Amazon Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|19.01.24
|Amazon Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|11.01.24
|Amazon Buy
|UBS AG
|11.01.24
|Amazon Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|15:00
|Amazon Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|25.01.24
|Amazon Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|19.01.24
|Amazon Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|11.01.24
|Amazon Buy
|UBS AG
|11.01.24
|Amazon Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAbwartende Haltung: ATX schließt im Minus -- DAX beendet Sitzung mit leichten Abgaben -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt blieb im Montagshandel angeschlagen, während auch der deutsche Leitindex nachgab. Zum Start der neuen Handelswoche halten Anleger in den USA die Füße still. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost fanden zum Wochenauftakt keine gemeinsame Richtung.