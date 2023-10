Better Bull Market Buy: Coca-Cola vs. Costco

We're not quite in an official bull market, but the S&P 500 did gain more than 20% at one point this summer from its bottom last October, causing some observers to declare the bull has begun. Others contend a new all-time high is also needed to signal the running of the bulls, which could take longer with the recent market pullback, but it will happen eventually.When it does, two of the stocks likely to be leading the way are Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) and Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO), classic blue chips that have a track record of outperforming in both bear markets and bull markets. In order to compare the two consumer staples stocks, we asked two of our Motley Fool contributors to present the buy case for each one. Here's what they had to say. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel