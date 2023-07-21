|
21.07.2023 11:25:00
Better Bull Market Buy: Microsoft vs. Alphabet Stock
Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) are no strangers to competition.These tech giants have duked it out in a wide range of categories, including cloud computing, internet browsers, office productivity software, and more, but the competition is now heating up as investors turn their attention to artificial intelligence (AI). Both companies appear to be early leaders in this emerging technology. Alphabet has long been investing in AI, acquiring the AI research lab DeepMind nearly a decade ago, while Microsoft benefits from its partnership with OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT.Both stocks have surged this year, in part due to excitement over AI, but which is the better buy today? Two Motley Fool contributors take sides to try and answer the question.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
