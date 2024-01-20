|
20.01.2024 12:49:00
Better Bull Market Buy: Pfizer vs. Moderna
COVID-19 has been especially rough for Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) investors over the last couple of years. Shares of both drugmakers have plunged as the demand for their respective COVID-19 vaccine declined significantly.Problems often present opportunities, though. Pfizer and Moderna just might be rebound candidates in 2024. But which of these two stocks is the better bull market buy? Two Fool.com contributors weigh in on how Pfizer and Moderna stack up against each other.Adria Cimino (Pfizer): Pfizer's revenue soared to a record high of more than $100 billion in 2022 thanks to its coronavirus products. But today, the company's coronavirus vaccine, Comirnaty, and treatment, Paxlovid, actually are hurting revenue growth. That's because demand for these products has waned significantly in these later stages of the pandemic.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
