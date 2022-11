Better Buy: 3M or Honeywell?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Investing in these two industrial giants makes for a fascinating comparison. Back in 2019, 3M's (NYSE: MMM) market capitalization was higher than Honeywell's (NASDAQ: HON). Yet, fast forward to now and Honeywell's is almost double 3M's.Still, investing is all about where a company is going, not where it's been. 3M's valuation discount and 4.7% dividend yield make it an attractive proposition for income-seeking investors, but is it enough to make it more attractive than the higher-quality but premium-priced Honeywell?Let's take a look based on three key factors: pricing power, growth potential, and stock valuation.