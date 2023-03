Better Buy: 3M vs. Emerson Electric

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The industrial sector tends to be cyclical, so the very real fear of a recession in 2023 is a risk that potential investors in 3M (NYSE: MMM) and Emerson Electric (NYSE: EMR) need to keep in mind. But that isn't the full picture, considering that both companies are currently facing their own, company-specific issues. Here's a quick look at these two historically reliable dividend payers to give you an idea of which one might be right for you.Emerson Electric has increased its dividend annually for 66 consecutive years. 3M isn't far behind at 64 years. Both are highly elite Dividend Kings. Regardless of what is going on today, you don't achieve streaks like this by accident. Think about it -- the past six decades have included the Great Recession, the rampant inflation of the 1970s, the technology bust at the turn of the century, and many other headwinds. These two industrial icons have weathered them all while continuing to reward investors with a rising dividend payment.Continue reading