04.11.2022 13:15:00
Better Buy: AbbVie vs. Walgreens Boots Alliance
Whether you're looking for passive income or for growth, both AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) and Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA) might be of interest. The pair pay decent dividends, operate with business models that are proven to be sustainable over time, and aren't in deep danger of running afoul of longstanding economic trends. Likewise, even if there's trouble in the economy, both companies have defensible market shares and enduring appeal to their customers.But there's no way that a pharmaceutical juggernaut like AbbVie and a massive pharmacy chain like Walgreens could be equal in terms of their future potential. The differences between the two are too many to list. Let's break down the appeal of both stocks so that you'll know which is the better buy, given where they're likely to go over the next few years.The primary reason to invest in AbbVie is that its drug development pipeline is a powerful growth engine that's not going to slacken anytime soon. Continue reading
