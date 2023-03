Better Buy: Activision Blizzard vs. Nintendo

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The video game industry has grown tremendously over the last 50 years. The growing adoption of mobile gaming and development of virtual reality should drive huge growth for the industry over the next decade.IDG Consulting expects the video game industry to reach $282 billion by 2026, up from $221 billion in 2021. It's a major opportunity for game makers Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) and Nintendo (OTC: NTDOY), which own leading franchises with dedicated fanbases.With Microsoft in the process of acquiring Activision Blizzard, Activision might have limited return potential because of the pending deal, but I would still prefer it over Nintendo. Here's why.Continue reading