Better Buy: AGNC Investment or Annaly Capital?

Welcome news regarding elevated inflation is prompting signals that there may be a slowdown in the Federal Reserve's pace on interest rate hikes. With longer-term interest rates beginning to fall, mortgage real estate investment trusts (REITs) are once again getting attention from the investment community. Mortgage REITs struggled over the past year as rising rates caused the value of their investment portfolios to decline, which translated into big declines in book value per share.Surprisingly, these REITs still managed to maintain their dividends, and the yields have become quite attractive (provided they can be maintained). The biggest names in the mortgage REIT space are Annaly Capital (NYSE: NLY) and AGNC Investment (NASDAQ: AGNC).Given all the news recently, which one is the better buy right now?Continue reading