Better Buy: AGNC Investment or Annaly Capital?

Investors who are looking for high-yielding stocks should consider real estate investment trusts (REITs). Most of these companies invest in physical real estate, and because they are legally required to pay out at least 90% of their income as dividends annually, they often sport highly attractive yields.Mortgage REITs, though, are a little different from those that invest in commercial rental property. Instead, they invest in real estate debt. The two biggest mortgage REITs are AGNC Investment (NASDAQ: AGNC) and Annaly Capital (NYSE: NLY). Which one is the better buy? Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading