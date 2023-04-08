Better Buy: AGNC Investment or Annaly Capital Management?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Last year was a struggle for the entire mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT) sector. The Federal Reserve hiked rates aggressively in order to quell inflation, which killed the mortgage refinancing market and put several mortgage bankers out of business. Second, the rise in interest rates caused mortgage-backed securities (MBS) to lose money and pushed many mortgage REITs to cut their dividends. The pain continues in the sector, but MBS seem cheap compared to historical levels. Are the mortgage REITs a buy, and if so, which ones? Image source: Getty images.AGNC Investment (NASDAQ: AGNC) is an agency mortgage REIT, which means it concentrates on mortgage-backed securities which are guaranteed by the U.S. government. If you recently took out a mortgage guaranteed by Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac, your loan was probably securitized and ended up in a mortgage-backed security which is similar to the sort of bonds that AGNC owns.Continue reading