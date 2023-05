Better Buy: AGNC Investment or W. P. Carey?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

On Wall Street you often make out better when you avoid extreme choices. For instance, AGNC Investment (NASDAQ: AGNC) is currently offering dividend investors a huge 15% dividend yield. But is that enough to make it worth buying over another real estate investment trust (REIT) with a lower yield, like W. P. Carey (NYSE: WPC), which is offering a 6% yield, which by the way is more than triple the S&P 500 average? Here's a very clear picture of why chasing yield is often a bad idea.Over the past three years, AGNC's yield has been materially higher than what you would have received from investing in W. P. Carey. For most of the time, the comparison isn't even close, with W. P. Carey's dividend yield hovering around 6% the entire time and AGNC's yield peaking at more than triple that level. Continue reading