Better Buy: Agree Realty or National Retail Properties?

Agree Realty (NYSE: ADC) has been on a huge buying spree in recent years, more than doubling its pace of acquisitions since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Peer National Retail Properties (NYSE: NNN) is growing at a slower clip.Should dividend investors focus on growth or go with a slow and steady tortoise and its higher yield? Here's what you need to know.Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are designed to pass income on to shareholders in a tax-efficient manner, so the dividend is a good place to start a REIT comparison discussion. Agree Realty 's dividend yield is roughly 4.1% today, while National Retail Properties' is 4.8% or so. While the absolute difference between these two figures is modest, National Retail Properties' dividend yield is about 17% higher. That's a notable difference for investors looking to maximize the income they generate from their portfolios.Continue reading