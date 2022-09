Better Buy: Airbnb vs Marriott International

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The travel industry has rebounded much faster than investors might have expected. While the share prices of Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) and Marriott International (NASDAQ: MAR) have lagged that recovery, the recent underperformance could set up market-beating returns over the next few years.Marriott has been the better performer over the last two years, up 17%, beating Airbnb 's share price, which is down 21%. Given the travel industry is expected to grow 8.5% per year through 2026, both stocks offer long-term upside, but I would go with Airbnb. The tech-driven rental platform offers many advantages over traditional hotel chains. Here are three reasons I believe Airbnb is a superior investment.Continue reading