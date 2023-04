Better Buy: Alibaba vs. Tencent Stock

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The last two years have been brutal for Chinese technology companies amid a series of challenges, including crackdowns by the Chinese government, COVID-19 lockdowns, and others.While most investors are steering clear of these companies, contrarians might see this as an opportunity to invest in top Chinese companies.Let's compare the top-two technology companies in China, Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA) and Tencent (OTC: TCEHY), to find out which is a better buy.Continue reading