Better Buy: Ally Financial vs. Upstart Stock

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It's hard to believe that it was only one year ago that Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) stock reached a breathtaking pinnacle of $390, which was nearly 1,000% above its opening-day market price less than a year earlier. So much has happened in the short time since then, and Upstart stock is now down a crushing 94% from that high.At the same time, fellow financial stock Ally Financial (NYSE: ALLY) has plunged as well, although not quite as much: 48% from it's 52-week high. It recently became a Warren Buffett stock, stirring greater interest among investors. Both of these companies are suffering from global economic pressure, and these low prices might pose opportunities -- or value traps. Which is the better buy today?Continue reading