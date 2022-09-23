|
Better Buy: Alphabet vs. Microsoft
Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) are among the world's safest stocks. Each company boasts a market cap above $1 trillion and holds liquidity positions exceeding $100 billion.Such factors make it unlikely investors will go wrong with either stock. Nonetheless, not all investments are equal, and many factors could potentially make one a better choice than the other.In Alphabet's early days, when investors knew it as Google, it did not compete with Microsoft. It had achieved search engine dominance and drove its revenue almost exclusively from advertising. In contrast, Microsoft had already existed for 23 years and gained PC operating system dominance when Larry Page and Sergey Brin founded Google in 1998.Continue reading
