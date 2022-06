Better Buy: Amazon or All 19,941 Cryptocurrencies?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite are officially both in bear markets, trading at levels more than 20% below their all-time peaks. However, the cryptocurrency market's sell-off has been much worse. According to CoinMarketCap, the global market cap of all 19,941 cryptos is now just $900 billion, down from a high of close to $3 trillion. That puts the value of the entire crypto market just below that of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), which despite being down over 40% from its high is still worth more than $1 trillion. Given their similar total valuations, it seems natural to compare the two and ask which would be the better investment now: Amazon or a basket of all 19,941 crypto tokens?Continue reading