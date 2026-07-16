Amazon Aktie

Amazon für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067

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16.07.2026 16:15:00

Better Buy: Amazon Stock or Shopify Stock?

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Shopify (NASDAQ: SHOP) are attacking the AI commerce revolution from opposite sides. One controls a powerful physical retail ecosystem built around logistics, Prime, AWS, and advertising. The other gives merchants an asset-light digital platform to sell almost anywhere customers appear. The bigger question is which model has the stronger long-term edge.Stock prices used were the market prices of July 2, 2026. The video was published on July 13, 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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