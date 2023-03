Better Buy: Amazon Stock vs. Disney Stock

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

After soaring to 9.1% in June 2022, the inflation rate eased to a still-high 6.4% this past January. This steep rise in the cost of living has led to a challenging year for all kinds of industries, including e-commerce and entertainment, as consumers tightened their budgets. As a result, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) shares both plunged over 40% in 2022. While they have gradually begun recovering since Jan. 1, Amazon is still down 35% year over year while Disney is down 28%. Despite recent headwinds, both companies have excellent long-term outlooks, making this recent tumble a compelling investment opportunity. But is one of them a better buy? Let's take a closer look.