Better Buy: Amazon vs. Airbnb

Investors are getting excited about Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) again as it gets its costs under control while still demonstrating growth and innovation. Its stock is up 66% this year, undoing some of its losses from last year but still off its highs in 2021.Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) is in a similar boat, up 64% this year as it continues to demonstrate strength in a tough market but 35% off its highs just after it went public.These stocks are both gaining momentum and value right now. But which one is the better buy today?Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel