|
16.12.2022 15:45:00
Better Buy: Amazon vs. Apple
A stock market sell-off in 2022 has tanked the share prices of some of the world's most valuable companies, creating an excellent time to invest in growth stocks like Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL). These companies are known as leaders of their respective industries, yet have watched their stocks suffer double-digit declines over the past year.Regardless, Amazon and Apple continue to have great long-term outlooks, making both of their stocks worth an investment. However, if you're only looking to add one stock to your portfolio, you might wonder which is the better buy. So, let's assess. Amazon has come a long way since starting out as an online book retailer in 1994, expanding into several lucrative industries. The company's stock has plummeted 46% since January amid macroeconomic headwinds. However, its diverse business has continued to see revenue growth in 2022, a promising sign for its future. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!