|
12.05.2023 15:45:00
Better Buy: Amazon vs. Apple
The stock market is showing signs of recovery after last year's economic downturn, with the Nasdaq Composite index up almost 17% year to date. Gradually easing inflation is boosting the market, making now a compelling time to invest in companies on a growth track.Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) are potent companies with nearly unrivaled dominance in e-commerce and consumer tech. Despite recent macroeconomic headwinds, these markets likely have many years of growth ahead. As a result, investing in industry leaders like Amazon and Apple after a market tumble could offer substantial gains in the long term. However, if you only have room for one of these companies in your portfolio, you'll need to know the better buy. So, let's assess whether you're better off investing in Amazon or Apple stock. Continue reading
