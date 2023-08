Better Buy: Amazon vs. Apple

Earnings season is in full swing, with many of the world's valuable companies experiencing major stock fluctuations over the last week. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) are two of the biggest companies to report quarterly results in August.Amazon enjoyed a glowing quarter, with many of its segments experiencing solid growth. Meanwhile, macroeconomic headwinds led to declining product sales for Apple . However, both companies have strong long-term outlooks thanks to expanding positions in lucrative markets such as artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, and virtual/augmented reality. As a result, it's not a bad idea to consider adding one of these tech stocks to your portfolio before it's too late. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel