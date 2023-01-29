|
29.01.2023 15:40:00
Better Buy: Amazon vs. Costco
Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) are two powerhouse stocks that, along with Walmart, dominate U.S. retail shopping. They operate completely different business models within this category, and they have both been excellent stocks to own in the past. Heading into 2023, which one is the better buy?Both Costco and Amazon experienced elevated sales growth at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, and they're both seeing slowdowns in the current inflationary environment.In the 2022 third quarter, Amazon's sales increased 15% year over year; meanwhile, Costco's sales rose 8.1% year over year in its 2023 fiscal first quarter (ended Nov. 20). Amazon posted Q3 net income of $2.9 billion as compared with $3.2 billion in the year-ago period, and Costco's net income increased from $1.32 billion in its fiscal Q1 2022 to $1.36 billion in Q1 2023.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!