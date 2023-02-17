|
17.02.2023 15:30:00
Better Buy: Amazon vs. Disney
Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) are two of the most hotly debated stocks on the market today. They operate in different industries, but they're both huge entities with varied businesses that are chock-full of moving parts. Are they both on the "winners keep winning" team? Is there anything that makes one of them a better buy than the other today?There's a lot to analyze here, so let's roll up our sleeves and get to work.Both Amazon and Disney have enjoyed fabulous growth over many decades, benefiting immensely under favorable market conditions. They both stand out in that way, having leveraged a positive economic climate to grow their businesses and leave rivals in the dust.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!