29.04.2023 13:30:00
Better Buy: Amazon vs. Etsy
Betting on e-commerce is a great idea and here's why: The market is expected to climb in the double digits this decade. And we all see how common it is for people to shop online for everything from groceries to unique gifts. So, over time, e-commerce companies that stand out from the crowd are likely to benefit, and as an investor in them, so should you.Two top names to consider are Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY). Amazon focuses on selling general merchandise and groceries. Etsy brings together sellers and buyers of handmade and vintage items. Both saw growth explode during the earliest stages of the pandemic. Recent economic woes have weighed on the companies though. Which is the better buy right now? Let's find out.Amazon has faced its share of challenges in recent times. Rising inflation lifted its costs and hurt the buying power of its customers. The company also has struggled with excess capacity after a rapid build-out of its fulfillment network.Continue reading
