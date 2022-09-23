|
23.09.2022 12:30:00
Better Buy: Amazon vs. Home Depot
Shoppers love Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Home Depot (NYSE: HD). But investors haven't been as enthusiastic about the companies in recent times. Shares of both have dropped in the double digits since the start of the year. And Amazon and Home Depot continue to face the challenges of rising inflation and a tough economic environment.Over time, though, these two retail leaders have delivered gains in revenue, profit, and share performance. They also have a history of increasing return on invested capital and free cash flow. They've shown us they have what it takes to make a great long-term addition to your portfolio. And I'm confident about both stocks over time. But which is the better buy right now if you had to choose just one? Let's find out.We'll talk about the negative points first. Higher inflation has weighed heavily on Amazon's e-commerce business. For example, the cost of shipping international containers has doubled from pre-pandemic days. Amazon also found itself with too much capacity after ramping up its fulfillment network during the early days of the health crisis.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
