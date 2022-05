Better Buy: Amazon vs. MercadoLibre

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In many respects, companies in e-commerce have built their success in various regions. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has led the market in its native U.S. and much of the developed world. Still, regions in the developing world may require a different approach, allowing MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) to lead in Latin America.Additionally, the recent market sell-off means both stocks sell at a significant discount to 52-week highs, a strong indication that the value proposition for both companies has changed. Hence, investors should look at both companies to see which internet and direct marketing retail stock will serve them better.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading