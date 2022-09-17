|
17.09.2022 16:37:00
Better Buy: Amazon vs. Netflix
While Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) have both played significant roles in developing streaming into what it is today, their overall businesses vary considerably. Netflix derives its revenue almost exclusively from its streaming subscriptions, while Amazon has a diversified model that include such industries as e-commerce, cloud services, digital advertising, and more. The Nasdaq Composite index is down 26% year to date, and neither Amazon nor Netflix has withstood the dip. Amazon's stock has fallen 25% and Netflix's by 63% in the same period. Investors looking to add a streaming stock to their portfolio might wonder which of the two companies will offer higher returns in the long run, so let's find out. Netflix's stock has taken a deep dive in 2022 as losing 200,000 subscribers in the first quarter sent investors running for the hills. The company has made positive strides since then, forecasting a loss of 2 million subscribers in the second quarter of 2022 but reporting a more moderate loss of a million. With the saturated streaming market filled with more competition than anyone can keep track of, it's difficult to tell if Netflix will ever fully recover, especially with the growing threat of Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) at its heels.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Amazonmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Amazonmehr Analysen
|29.07.22
|Amazon Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|29.07.22
|Amazon Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|29.07.22
|Amazon Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.07.22
|Amazon Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|29.07.22
|Amazon Buy
|UBS AG
|29.07.22
|Amazon Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|29.07.22
|Amazon Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|29.07.22
|Amazon Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.07.22
|Amazon Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|29.07.22
|Amazon Buy
|UBS AG
|29.07.22
|Amazon Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|29.07.22
|Amazon Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|29.07.22
|Amazon Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.07.22
|Amazon Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|29.07.22
|Amazon Buy
|UBS AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Amazon
|123,02
|-2,72%
|Netflix Inc.
|239,95
|2,06%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerRezessionssorgen und Verfallstag: US-Börsen in Rot -- ATX und DAX beenden Freitagshandel mit klaren Abgaben -- Asiatische Indizes gehen schwach ins Wochenende
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt erlitten zum Wochenausklang deutliche Verluste. Der US-Aktienmarkt zeigte sich mit Abschlägen. An den asiatischen Börsen ging es am Freitag abwärts.