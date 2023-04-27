27.04.2023 16:00:00

Better Buy: Amazon vs. Netflix

The tech and entertainment industries were rattled last year as soaring inflation triggered a stock market sell-off. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Netflix's (NASDAQ: NFLX) active roles in both markets led their stocks to plunge about 50% during 2022. Despite a partial recovery since Jan. 1, shares in these companies remain down over the last three years, prompting a potential buying opportunity. Inflation eased for the ninth consecutive month in March, with prices rising 5% compared to 6% in February and 9.1% in June 2022. This has already provided a small boost to Amazon and Netflix shares -- and it could prompt a bull run if a reduction in the cost of living bolsters business over the next year. So now could be a smart time to consider investing in one of these tech giants. But first, you'll need to know which is the better buy. So let's find out whether your money is better off with Amazon or Netflix. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

