01.10.2022 17:30:00
Better Buy: Amazon vs Costco
Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) are different companies but share one thing in common: Each has a large base of loyal customers who depend on these companies for essential items every day. Amazon has over 200 million Prime members, but Costco also continued to grow its member count during the pandemic. In fact, the discount warehouse operator currently has nearly 66 million paid household members. Worries over inflation, a possible recession, and supply chain issues have sent both stocks down with the broader market. Year to date, Amazon shares are down 33%, while the S&P 500 index has dropped 24%. Costco Wholesale has fared better, down 16%. But if you could buy just one of these two stocks, which one should you buy today? Let's review where both companies stand.Continue reading
