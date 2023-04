Better Buy: AMD Stock vs. Microsoft Stock

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The COVID-19 pandemic led to a boom in the cloud industry as hybrid working styles encouraged more companies to take their businesses online. Meanwhile, recent advances in artificial intelligence (AI) have the potential to further develop the market, as multiple cloud platforms are racing to offer the best AI services. As a result, companies in these industries are incredibly compelling stock investments. Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) likely play crucial roles in the future of cloud computing and AI, one leading in hardware and the other in software. Now is an excellent time to consider adding one of these companies to your portfolio, but first, you'll need to know whether AMD or Microsoft stock is the better buy. Let's take a closer look. Continue reading