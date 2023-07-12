|
12.07.2023 14:30:00
Better Buy: AMD vs. Apple
Tech stocks have enjoyed a rally this year after falling out of favor in 2022. The market appears to be in recovery mode after last year's macroeconomic headwinds led to reductions in consumer spending. As a result, many stocks are trending up, making now an excellent time to invest in some of the industry's leaders before their stocks climb any higher.Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) are two attractive options, with one producing powerful chips for multiple companies and the other the king of consumer tech. AMD and Apple's stocks have soared 75% and 47% since the start of the year. However, a potential bull market suggests they could have more room to rise. Meanwhile, advances in technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and virtual/augmented reality (VR/AR) could further bolster the companies. AMD and Apple are compelling investment options. However, before adding both to your portfolio, it's wise to get the most out of your investment by understanding which is currently the better buy. So, let's examine whether AMD or Apple's stock is the best option. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!