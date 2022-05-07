|
07.05.2022 13:42:00
Better Buy: AMD vs. Intel
The rivalry between Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) is nearly as old as the semiconductor industry itself. As the larger company, Intel led the way for most of that time.However, since Lisa Su assumed the CEO position at AMD in 2014, AMD's stock has bounced back from penny-stock status, delivering returns of nearly 30-fold during her tenure. Meanwhile, Intel stock floundered for several years. Still, Intel has begun to stage a revival of its own in the past year, raising the question of if it's time to consider Intel, or does AMD stock remain the better investment? Let's see if we can find an answer.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
