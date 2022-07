Better Buy: AMD vs. Intel

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Semiconductor stocks have been clobbered hard on the market this year, as the 31% decline in the PHLX Semiconductor Sector index indicates. And not surprisingly, its components, such as Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), have also plunged big time.Share prices of AMD and Intel are down 43% and 25%, respectively, so far in 2022. Both companies could be in for more pain in the near term, as the demand for personal computers (PCs) is falling at an alarming pace. However, Intel's solid dividend and its turnaround efforts could attract investors to the stock following its slide this year. Similarly, AMD's guidance points toward terrific growth in 2022, and analysts are confident that it could sustain its impressive momentum in the long run as well.So, which of these two beaten-down chipmakers should investors consider buying right now? Let's find out.Continue reading