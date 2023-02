Better Buy: AMD vs. Intel

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The stock market's strong start to 2023 has rubbed off positively on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), but rival Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) hasn't been able to take advantage of the rally.While AMD stock is up over 18% so far in 2023, outpacing the Nasdaq Composite index's 10% jump, Intel is down about 3.6%. Let's see why that's the case and see if AMD will continue to remain the better semiconductor stock of the two from an investor's standpoint.AMD's rally this year has been helped by its better-than-expected fourth-quarter 2022 results, which were released on Jan. 31. Of course, the chipmaker's near-term prospects aren't all that bright thanks to the weakness in the personal computer (PC) market, but CEO Lisa Su's confidence in AMD's data center growth and its ability to take market share away from Intel are probably the reasons why investors gave its latest earnings report a thumbs-up.