|
11.08.2022 12:05:00
Better Buy: AMD vs. Micron Technology
Semiconductor stocks have been in rally mode since the beginning of July, which is evident from the 22% spike in the PHLX Semiconductor Sector index.The rally in semiconductor stocks has rubbed off positively on the likes of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU). While AMD stock has soared nearly 36% since the beginning of July, Micron has gained almost 15%.The spike in AMD stock seems justified, as the company has been reporting terrific results thanks to the healthy demand for its chips. However, the same cannot be said about Micron, as the memory specialist has lost its wheels thanks to a downturn in memory prices. Does this mean that AMD is in a better position to sustain its hot rally and investors should buy its shares over Micron? Let's find out.Continue reading
