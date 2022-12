Better Buy: AMD vs. Nvidia

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of both Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) have taken a beating on the stock market in 2022 thanks to a slowdown in chip demand in the personal computer (PC) market and sanctions on sales of data center chips to China, but they look set to end the year on a high.AMD and Nvidia have shot up 16% and 37%, respectively, since the beginning of October thanks to the broader recovery in the stock market, triggered by signs of cooling inflation and expectation that the Federal Reserve could now reduce the pace of interest rate hikes. However, Nvidia's near-term outlook suggests that it isn't out of the woods yet. AMD, meanwhile, forecasts double-digit revenue growth in the current quarter.So does this make AMD the better semiconductor stock for 2023? Let's find out.Continue reading