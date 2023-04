Better Buy: AMD vs. Nvidia

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

As leading semiconductor companies, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) have been in steep competition with each other for years. These companies have grown powerful with their consumer-focused line of PC components, which saw increased demand over the last decade as more and more people opted to build custom computers for high-powered activities such as gaming and video editing. However, 2022's PC market declines sent AMD and Nvidia's stocks tumbling 55% and 50%, respectively, throughout the year. According to research from Gartner, PC shipments fell 28.5% in the fourth quarter of 2022 and 16.2% for the whole year. Despite market headwinds, investors have rallied in 2023, growing bullish about each company's prospects in artificial intelligence (AI) and other high-growth markets. AMD shares have soared 51% year to date, with Nvidia's rising 87%. Yet, both companies' stocks remain down year over year. Continue reading