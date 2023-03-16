|
16.03.2023 11:45:00
Better Buy: American Tower or Crown Castle?
American Tower (NYSE: AMT) and Crown Castle (NYSE: CCI) are two of the leading communications infrastructure REITs (real estate investment trusts). These companies play a critical role in keeping the world connected through the development and leasing of cellphone towers and antennas to major communications companies.But operating in the same industry doesn't mean the companies hold the same investment opportunities. If you're wondering which of these industry leaders is more worthy of your investment dollars today, let's take a closer look at how they stack up and see which is the better buy of the two.CompanyContinue reading
