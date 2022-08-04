|
04.08.2022 16:00:00
Better Buy: Apple or Every Nasdaq Stock?
It's an exciting time for investors looking to buy on the dip, but getting that strategy wrong could hurt your portfolio. Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) remains wildly popular, but you might get better results from an ETF that tracks the Nasdaq, such as the Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ: QQQ). As always, the most suitable option depends on personal factors, so consider them before making a choice.Apple is the largest publicly traded company in the world, based on market cap. The company has delivered steady revenue growth over the past 20 years. There have been a number of bumps along the way due to recessions and competitive conditions, but the overall trend has been sharply upward due to a series of popular consumer devices and associated software.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!