22.11.2022 14:13:00
Better Buy: Apple or Microsoft
In today's video we will look at two Technology giants, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) to determine which stock is the better buy right now.Both of these companies combine for over 12% weighting within the S&P 500 and both companies are very well run, but only one of these stocks is the clear buy right now.Check out this short video to learn more, consider subscribing to the channel, and check out the special offer in the link below.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
