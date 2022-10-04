|
04.10.2022 12:45:00
Better Buy: Apple Stock or the Entire Nasdaq?
Although this bear market has been brutal, investors who have prudent long-term plans and are adding to their portfolios on a regular basis may be licking their chops. After all, bear markets are only worrisome if you need cash in the near term. For long-term investors, bear markets are terrific opportunity to add high-quality names at discounted prices.This year, exciting technology stocks that have outperformed over the past decade are down much more than the broader market. That means tech stocks could be among the best buys for the long-term investor today.Among the most-loved tech stocks is Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), a Warren Buffett favorite and the largest stock in the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 indices. But with investors able to get diversified exposure through low-cost exchange-traded funds, is Apple a better buy today than the beaten-down technology index overall?Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
