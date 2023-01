Better Buy: Apple Stock vs. Disney Stock

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Last year, rises in inflation and interest rates brought down numerous stocks across different industries. However, the start of 2023 has investors in an optimistic mood as multiple stocks have begun rising again. Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Disney (NYSE: DIS) have each enjoyed gradual but consistent stock growth since Jan. 1. These companies are dominating forces in their respective industries and will likely continue expanding for the long term. Last year's sell-off has created an excellent investment opportunity, with shares in many companies on sale. However, with so many choices this January, it might be difficult to know which companies will offer the biggest gains over the long term. Apple and Disney are leading names in consumer tech and entertainment, but which is the better buy? Let's find out. Continue reading